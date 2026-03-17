Qualcomm Rewards Investors With $20 Billion Buyback and Higher Dividends

Qualcomm said its board approved a quarterly cash dividend increase to 92 cents per share from 89 cents, effective for quarterly dividends payable after March 26, 2026. The company also authorized a new $20 billion stock repurchase program, effective immediately, reinforcing management’s commitment to returning capital.

Dividend Increase and Buyback Plan

The dividend hike lifts Qualcomm’s annualized dividend payout to $3.68 per share, based on the new quarterly rate.

Qualcomm held $7.21 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 28, 2025.

Technical Analysis

Qualcomm is trading 3.9% below its 20-day SMA and 17.3% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend pointed down even after Tuesday’s bounce. Shares are down 15.86% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

Current Trading Position

RSI is at 29.14, which puts the stock in oversold territory and often signals that selling pressure may be getting stretched in the near term. The MACD is at -4.8887 and remains below its signal line at -4.4335, keeping bearish momentum in place despite the oversold reading.

The combination of oversold RSI (below 30) and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 29, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $2.30 (Down from $2.85 YoY)

: $2.30 (Down from $2.85 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $10.57 Billion (Down from $10.84 Billion YoY)

: $10.57 Billion (Down from $10.84 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 26.1x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $167.35. Recent analyst moves include:

Seaport Global : Downgraded to Sell (Target $100.00) (March 16)

: Downgraded to Sell (Target $100.00) (March 16) Loop Capital : Upgraded to Buy (Target $185.00) (February 24)

: Upgraded to Buy (Target $185.00) (February 24) Wells Fargo: Upgraded to Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $150.00) (February 24)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Qualcomm, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Qualcomm’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-challenged setup with neutral quality and value readings. For longer-term investors, the oversold technicals and stepped-up capital returns may be constructive. However, the scorecard still argues the stock needs to rebuild trend strength before the tape turns decisively favorable.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because QCOM carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

QCOM Stock Price Activity: Qualcomm shares were up 2.05% at $132.04 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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