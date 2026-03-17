Marvell Unveils New AI Hardware To Slash Power Costs And Simplify Data Centers

Expanding Portfolio To Support AI Growth

The company launched the Structera S 60260, a new switch that allows more components in servers to connect through a single device rather than multiple smaller ones.

This reduces complexity, lowers power use, and improves overall system performance, especially for AI applications that require large-scale computing.

Together, these launches expand Marvell’s portfolio following its XConn acquisition and aim to simplify data center design, improve performance, and lower costs as demand for AI infrastructure continues to grow.

Technical Analysis

Marvell is trading 11.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 9.5% above its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate uptrend intact even after recent swings. Shares are up 30.09% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

Momentum Indicators

The RSI is at 62.37, which sits in neutral territory but closer to overbought than oversold, suggesting buyers still have control without being fully stretched. Meanwhile, MACD is bullish, with the MACD line at 2.5865 above the signal line at 1.4608, and a positive histogram of 1.1258.

The combination of RSI above 50 and a bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, with trend strength still favored but not in a “screaming overbought” condition.

Key Resistance : $94.50

: $94.50 Key Support: $75.50

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $121.64. Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Overweight (Raises Target to $135.00) (Mar. 6)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $135.00) (Mar. 6) Craig-Hallum : Buy (Raises Target to $164.00) (Mar. 6)

: Buy (Raises Target to $164.00) (Mar. 6) B. Riley Securities: Buy (Raises Target to $135.00) (Mar. 6)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Marvell Technology, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Marvell Technology’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story with a premium-valuation tilt. For longer-term bulls, the chart strength supports staying constructive, but the weak Value score raises the bar for execution in the next fundamental update.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because MRVL carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

MRVL Price Action: Marvell Technology shares were up 0.45% at $91.99 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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