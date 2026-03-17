What Is Going On With Palantir Stock On Tuesday?

Wedbush also maintains a $230 price forecast, highlighting growing interest in Palantir's AI software following its AIPCon event.

The firm noted that businesses, especially in the U.S., are increasingly adopting Palantir's platform to solve operational challenges at scale, reinforcing its growth outlook.

Partnership With Nvidia Boosts AI Strategy

Wedbush’s analysts pointed to Palantir's expanded partnership with Nvidia to develop a sovereign AI operating system. The collaboration combines Nvidia's hardware with Palantir's software to support AI deployment across cloud, on-site, and edge environments, accelerating adoption across industries and government use cases.

Technical Analysis

Palantir is trading 6.2% above its 20-day SMA but 8.7% below its 100-day SMA, a split that often signals short-term stabilization within a still-repairing intermediate trend. Shares are up 74.84% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows, even after pulling back from the $207.52 peak.

The RSI is at 55.08, which sits in neutral territory and suggests momentum isn't stretched in either direction. The MACD is bullish, with the MACD at 1.3264 above the signal line at -0.6307, suggesting improving upside pressure following the prior downswing.

The combination of neutral RSI (around 50) and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $161.50

: $161.50 Key Support: $126.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 4, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 26 cents (Up from 13 cents YoY)

: 26 cents (Up from 13 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $1.54 Billion (Up from 88 cents Billion YoY)

: $1.54 Billion (Up from 88 cents Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 242.4x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $195.48. Recent analyst moves include:

Analyst Ratings and Targets

Wedbush : Outperform (Maintains Target to $230.00) (Mar. 16)

: Outperform (Maintains Target to $230.00) (Mar. 16) Rosenblatt : Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (Mar. 3)

: Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (Mar. 3) Rosenblatt: Initiated with Buy (Target $150.00) (Feb. 27)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because PLTR carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

PLTR Stock Price Activity: Palantir Technologies shares were down 0.22% at $152.39 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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