Amazon's Serious Shot At Quick Commerce - Rolls Out 1-Hour Delivery In Many Cities

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced Tuesday it rolled out a new round of faster delivery options, taking a serious shot at quick commerce.

The company is expanding 1-hour and 3-hour delivery to drive more frequent “needs-based” purchases.

The Catalyst

Amazon says customers in eligible areas can now access more than 90,000 products delivered in three hours or less, with 1-hour delivery already available in “hundreds” of U.S. cities and towns, and 3-hour delivery available in more than 2,000 cities and towns.

The company is also attaching explicit fees to speed: Prime members pay $9.99 for 1-hour delivery and $4.99 for 3-hour delivery, while non-Prime customers pay $19.99 and $14.99, respectively.

The faster options are being surfaced within the existing Same-Day shopping flow, with new messaging next to product names, “in 1 hour” and “in 3 hours” search filters, and a dedicated storefront page in supported areas.

Amazon highlighted that Same-Day Delivery (launched in 2015) has expanded to millions of items across more than 9,000 U.S. cities and towns, and it plans to bring the 1-hour and 3-hour options to more areas “in the coming months.”

Recent Analyst Take

BofA Securities analyst Justin Post reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon with a $275 price forecast, citing continued e-commerce share gains and strong engagement from sellers and brands.

He said merchants are holding prices despite higher costs to protect market share, while larger sellers are capturing more traffic as the seller base shrinks.

Post added that AI tools and retail media are driving growth, with sellers increasing ad spending and improving listings. At the same time, strong delivery speeds and Amazon’s large customer base continue to keep the platform central to merchants’ strategies.

Technical Analysis

Amazon is trading 0.7% above its 20-day SMA but 7.0% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend tilted lower even after the recent stabilization. Shares are up 8.17% over the past 12 months, and the stock is sitting closer to the middle of its $161.38 to $258.60 52-week range than to either extreme.

RSI is at 47.45, in neutral territory and aligned with a market still deciding whether the February low was a durable bottom. MACD is at -2.3071, while the signal line is at -3.1473, a bullish configuration (MACD above the signal line) that suggests downside pressure has been easing, even though the indicator remains below zero.

RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish.

Key Resistance : $220.50

: $220.50 Key Support: $202.50

AMZN Price Action: Amazon.com shares were up 0.92% at $213.68 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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