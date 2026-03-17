Alibaba Unveils 'Wukong' AI To Automate Office Work, Replace Daily Chores

Wukong can manage tasks such as editing documents, updating spreadsheets, transcribing meetings, and running research without forcing users to jump between tools. It is starting in an invitation-only beta.

Alibaba is also offering access either as a desktop app or through DingTalk, its workplace collaboration product used by more than 20 million business customers, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Wukong Anchors Alibaba’s Enterprise AI Push

The timing is closely tied to Alibaba’s internal reshuffle, announced the day before, which set up the Alibaba Token Hub business group and positioned enterprise AI agents as a company-wide priority.

Wukong sits inside that new structure as the flagship product of the Wukong business unit under ATH.

Alibaba’s Wukong is also being built to plug into other workplace ecosystems, connecting with services such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, and WeChat, as reported by Reuters.

That interoperability matters as Chinese companies look for growth both by selling abroad and by embedding deeper into enterprise workflows at home.

Broader AI Strategy Targets Growth And Monetization

The AI agent push is accelerating across China after the OpenClaw open-source tool sparked a wave of installs and experimentation, according to Reuters.

Alibaba is accelerating its AI strategy to unlock value by launching new tools for businesses and consumers while restructuring its operations to drive faster growth and monetization.

The company is preparing a new enterprise AI agent based on its Qwen model to help businesses automate tasks and integrate with platforms like Taobao and Alipay.

Alibaba is consolidating its AI efforts under a new Alibaba Token Hub unit, aiming to improve coordination and strengthen revenue generation from AI services.

It is also expanding into consumer AI with the JVS Claw app, which allows users to deploy AI assistants for everyday tasks easily.

Technical Analysis

BABA is trading 3.2% below its 20-day SMA and 12.3% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend pointed down even as it attempts to stabilize. Shares are down 7.36% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 37.87, which sits in neutral territory but closer to the “washed out” zone after the stock tagged oversold levels on 2026-02-27. Meanwhile, MACD is at -6.5954 versus a signal line of -6.6184, a bullish configuration that suggests downside momentum is easing, even though the trend remains negative.

RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish.

Key Resistance : $156.50

: $156.50 Key Support: $128.50

BABA Stock Price Activity: Alibaba shares were up 1.10% at $138.22 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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