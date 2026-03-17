What's Going On With Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Tuesday?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) is riding the AI boom to deepen its market lead while navigating rising global risks.

AI Boom Strengthens Taiwan Semiconductor's Market Leadership

China Restrictions Drive Competition And Demand Shifts

Chinese firms are developing 7-nanometer chip capabilities through companies like Hua Hong and SMIC, with support from partners such as Huawei. Meanwhile, Chinese tech companies are expanding overseas AI infrastructure to access Nvidia chips, increasing demand for Taiwan Semiconductor's production capacity.

Iran War Raises Supply Chain And Cost Risks

The ongoing Iran war is adding another layer of uncertainty by threatening supplies of critical materials like helium and sulfur and disrupting shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

Taiwan's heavy reliance on energy imports from the Middle East makes Taiwan Semiconductor particularly vulnerable to disruptions in fuel supply and rising electricity costs, which could increase chip production costs and pressure margins, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Investors have already reacted to these risks, with Taiwan Semiconductor shares falling about 7% since the conflict began, reflecting concerns that prolonged disruptions could ripple across the semiconductor supply chain and global tech industry.

Overall, while Taiwan Semiconductor continues to ride strong AI-driven growth, geopolitical tensions are simultaneously fueling demand and introducing new risks to its supply chain and cost structure.

Analyst Take On Taiwan Semiconductor

Bernstein sees about 20% upside in Taiwan Semiconductor shares and raised its price forecast, saying the company's growth outlook remains strong despite Middle East tensions.

AI demand continues to accelerate while non-AI demand stays resilient, with XPU demand still exceeding capacity and TPU demand increasing, analyst Mark Li noted.

Li expects AI revenue to expand further, supported by rising demand for HBM components and additional capacity investments, such as Chip on Wafer on Substrate (CoWoS).

TSM Price Action: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were up 0.04% at $339.40 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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