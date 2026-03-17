The chips target gamers and creators, offering up to 8% faster gaming performance and new features like the Intel Binary Optimization Tool, with systems launching from OEM partners starting March 17, 2026.

Intel Gains On Nvidia Partnership Buzz

The company also highlighted its ongoing collaboration with Nvidia to advance AI infrastructure and next-generation personal computing.

Technical Analysis

Intel is trading 0.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but 1.4% below its 50-day SMA, a setup that often signals short-term stabilization without a clear intermediate-term breakout.

The stock is still 8.2% above its 100-day SMA, and shares are up 78.12% over the past 12 months, keeping the bigger uptrend intact despite recent chop. Within its $17.66 to $54.60 52-week range, the stock is positioned closer to its highs than its lows.

The RSI is at 50.82, in neutral territory, suggesting momentum is neither stretched nor washed out. The MACD is at -0.0099, while the signal line is at -0.0497, which is bullish (MACD above the signal) and suggests downside pressure is easing even as price consolidates.

The combination of neutral RSI (50.82) and bullish MACD (-0.0099 above -0.0497) suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $47.00

: $47.00 Key Support: $42.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 23, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 4 cents (Down from 13 cents YoY)

: Loss of 4 cents (Down from 13 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $12.29 Billion (Down from $12.67 Billion YoY)

: $12.29 Billion (Down from $12.67 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E ratio not provided

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $44.50. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Initiated with Neutral (Target $45.00) (February 13)

: Initiated with Neutral (Target $45.00) (February 13) UBS : Neutral (Raises Target to $52.00) (January 23)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $52.00) (January 23) Citigroup: Neutral (Lowers Target to $48.00) (January 23)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Intel, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 94.48) — The stock is showing strong relative strength versus the broader market, consistent with its longer-term uptrend.

: Bullish (Score: 94.48) — The stock is showing strong relative strength versus the broader market, consistent with its longer-term uptrend. Value: Neutral (Score: 51.55) — Valuation looks closer to the middle of the pack, suggesting price is not obviously cheap or expensive on this factor alone.

The Verdict: Intel’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven profile, with price strength doing most of the heavy lifting right now. With Value closer to neutral, the next leg likely depends on whether the stock can hold $42.50 support and push through $47.00 resistance as the next earnings cycle approaches.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because INTC carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

INTC Price Action: Intel shares were up 0.83% at $46.14 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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