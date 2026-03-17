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Focused shot capturing Elon Musk alongside the Tesla logo, symbolizing innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship. Ideal for business, tech, and leadership content. Taken on 10 July 2025
March 17, 2026 6:36 AM 2 min read

Trump Administration Confirms Tesla Will Build $4.3 Billion Battery Plant In Michigan With LG Energy

Securing Critical Supply Chain

In an official statement released on Monday, the agency confirmed that it had “catalyzed” agreements worth over $56 billion in “private sector commitments that will create good-paying American jobs and secure critical energy supply chains.” Among the agreements, the DOI also mentioned the deal between Tesla and LG Energy.

Tesla’s Battery Efforts,

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and also offers a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA declined 0.03% to $395.45 during overnight trading on Tuesday. It also declined 0.18% further to $394.83 during Pre-market trading on Tuesday.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

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