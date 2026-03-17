Looking ahead, WeRide plans to expand its Robotaxi fleet to more than 2,600 vehicles this year, with long-term ambitions to scale to tens of thousands by 2030.

Overall, WeRide's recent advancements and partnerships highlight its growth strategy. They also reinforce its focus on global expansion and on enhancing its autonomous driving capabilities amid rising demand for such solutions.

Technical Analysis

Currently, WeRide is trading 4.4% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA). It is also 21.2% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend in the short- to medium-term.

Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 63.46% and are closer to their 52-week lows than their highs.

The RSI is at 39.47, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.3443, with the signal line at -0.3900, suggesting a bullish crossover and potential upward momentum in the near future.

A neutral RSI and a bullish MACD signal mixed momentum, suggesting that while recovery potential exists, investors should remain cautious.

Key Resistance : $7.00

: $7.00 Key Support: $6.00

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $22.16. Recent analyst moves include:

Bank of America Securities : Initiated with Buy (Target $12.00) (Dec. 1, 2025)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $12.00) (Dec. 1, 2025) Citigroup: Initiated with Buy (Target $15.50) (Sep. 29, 2025)

Top ETF Exposure

Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CABZ): 4.83% Weight

Significance: Because WRD carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

WRD Price Action: WeRide shares were down 0.30% at $6.56 during premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $6.03, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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