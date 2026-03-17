Details

The partnership focuses on accelerating AI-driven creative workflows, leveraging Nvidia’s advanced computing technology and libraries to enhance Adobe’s Firefly models.

This collaboration aims to optimize tools across Adobe’s suite, including Photoshop and Premiere Pro, to meet the growing demand for high-quality content creation.

The partnership will also introduce new solutions like a cloud-native 3D digital twin service. This will help brands create virtual replicas of physical products.

This innovative approach is expected to redefine marketing strategies and enhance customer engagement through immersive experiences.

Additionally, Adobe Firefly Foundry will integrate Nvidia’s AI and computing capabilities to enable enterprise-grade custom AI that generates commercially safe content at scale.

The companies will collaborate to create advanced agentic tools that accelerate content creation, campaign execution, and production efficiency.

Shantanu Narayen, chair and CEO, Adobe, said, “As AI transforms how marketing teams and media and entertainment studios work, Adobe and Nvidia will bring together our Firefly models, CUDA libraries into our applications, 3D digital twins for marketing, and Agent Toolkit and Nemotron to our agentic frameworks to deliver high-quality, controllable and enterprise-grade AI workflows of the future.”

Settlement For Trapping Users In Subscription Hell

The proposed order requires Adobe to pay $75 million in civil penalties and provide customers $75 million in free services, for a total package valued at $150 million.

Technical Analysis

Currently, Adobe is trading 5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 19.4% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend. Shares have decreased 36.93% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 35.08, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD shows a value of -4.9916, with the signal line at -5.0744, suggesting a bullish crossover. This indicates that while the stock is under pressure, there may be signs of potential upward momentum.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that traders should remain cautious.

Key Resistance : $285.50

: $285.50 Key Support: $251.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Adobe is slated to provide its next financial update on June 11, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $5.32 (Up from $5.06)

: $5.32 (Up from $5.06) Revenue Estimate : $6.45 billion (Up from $5.87 billion)

: $6.45 billion (Up from $5.87 billion) Valuation: P/E of 14.7x (Indicates value opportunity)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $344.90. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Neutral (Lowers Target to $278.00) (Mar. 16)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $278.00) (Mar. 16) Goldman Sachs : Sell (Lowers Target to $220.00) (Mar. 16)

: Sell (Lowers Target to $220.00) (Mar. 16) Argus Research: Downgraded to Hold (Mar. 16)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Adobe, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : 26.9 — Indicates a weak value proposition relative to peers.

: 26.9 — Indicates a weak value proposition relative to peers. Quality Rank : 38.4 — Suggests moderate quality metrics.

: 38.4 — Suggests moderate quality metrics. Momentum Rank: 7.43 — Indicates weak momentum performance.

The Verdict: Adobe’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak profile, characterized by low value and momentum scores, suggesting that the stock may struggle to attract investor interest in the near term.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because ADBE carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

ADBE Price Action: Adobe shares were up 0.07% at $252.03 during premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $244.28, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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