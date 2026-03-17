Details

The platform supports real-time AI workloads closer to where data is generated, using Nvidia RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs and advanced networking systems.

Cisco said the architecture helps cut deployment timelines from months to weeks while embedding security across infrastructure and AI agents.

“Most organizations understand the potential for AI to transform their businesses, but they’re navigating how to deploy the technology safely and at scale,” said CEO Chuck Robbins.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said secure, end-to-end AI infrastructure is critical as adoption accelerates.

The update also adds security tools, including AI Defense and Hybrid Mesh Firewall integration, to protect distributed AI systems and agent interactions.

Technical Analysis

Cisco is currently trading 0.50% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 2.65% above its 100-day SMA, indicating a positive short-term trend. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased 29.58%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 50.51, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.1770, below its signal line at -0.0677, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that traders should watch for potential shifts in market sentiment.

Key Resistance : $80.00

: $80.00 Key Support: $75.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Cisco Systems is slated to provide its next financial update on May 13, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 96 cents (Up from 96 cents)

: 96 cents (Up from 96 cents) Revenue Estimate : $15.53 billion (Up from $14.15 billion)

: $15.53 billion (Up from $14.15 billion) Valuation: P/E of 28.4x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $88.00. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Buy (Raises Target to $95.00) (Feb. 12)

: Buy (Raises Target to $95.00) (Feb. 12) Rosenblatt : Buy (Maintains Target to $100.00) (Feb. 12)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $100.00) (Feb. 12) Evercore ISI Group: Upgraded to Outperform (Raises Target to $100.00) (Jan. 26)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because CSCO carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

CSCO Price Action: Cisco Systems shares were down 0.71% at $78.34 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by MacroEcon via Shutterstock