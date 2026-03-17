Elon Musk Says New Tesla Roadster Will 'Probably' Debut In April

Tesla Roadster To Debut In April

On Tuesday, Musk took to the social media platform X, quoting a post by a user that one of the original Tesla Roadster vehicles was currently in orbit around Mars. “True. New Roadster unveil probably in late April,” he said in the post.

Tesla’s Roadster

Tesla most recently filed multiple trademark applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The filings describe a wordmark “Roadster” in a stylized format, as well as “a triangle design consisting of three flowing, curved lines.”

Musk also detailed that the Roadster would be a performance-focused vehicle. “If safety is your number one goal, don’t buy the Roadster,” Musk said, promising a “cool” demo for the vehicle.

Roadster’s Hovering Patent, Cybercab Gets NHTSA Boost

Interestingly, Tesla had filed a patent detailing an active aerodynamic system that directs airflow through a series of fans to generate downforce. The filing also mentioned that the system could possibly make the car hover.

Elsewhere, Musk’s $30,000 Cybercab could also be set to receive a major boost, as NHTSA has proposed amendments to the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS), which would remove the need for a gear position indicator.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and also offers a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA declined 0.03% to $395.45 during overnight trading on Tuesday.

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