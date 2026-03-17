Nvidia, T-Mobile Power Next Wave Of Smart Cities With Edge AI

The effort focuses on AI-RAN infrastructure, which integrates AI computing into wireless networks to support real-time applications across cities, utilities, and industrial sites using the Nvidia Metropolis platform.

Edge AI and Network Shift

T-Mobile is piloting Nvidia’s RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition to run AI workloads at the network edge while maintaining 5G performance. The setup enables computation to shift from devices to nearby edge locations, reducing hardware demands and improving scalability.

“Telecommunication networks are evolving into the AI infrastructure enabling billions of devices — from vision AI agents to robots and autonomous vehicles — to see, hear and act in real time,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

“Turning networks into distributed AI computing platforms to unlock the full potential of Physical AI will require ultra-low latency and space time coherency at the network edge for billions of endpoints, and that’s what we’ve built at T-Mobile,” said Srini Gopalan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Mobile.

Use Cases and Platform Update

Developers, including Fogsphere, LinkerVision, Levatas, Vaidio, and Siemens Energy, are building AI agents for traffic management, utility inspection, and industrial safety.

Nvidia also introduced its Metropolis VSS 3 blueprint, which enables faster video analysis and search. The company said it can process queries in seconds and summarize footage up to 100 times faster than manual review.

The collaboration highlights a broader push to turn telecom networks into platforms for real-time AI computing.

Technical Analysis

TMUS is currently trading 1.4% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 4.0% above its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness but longer-term strength.

Shares have decreased 17.43% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 51.90, which is considered neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at 3.0127, below its signal line at 4.1860, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $222.00

: $222.00 Key Support: $204.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

T-Mobile is slated to provide its next financial update on April 23, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $2.16 (Down from $2.58)

: $2.16 (Down from $2.58) Revenue Estimate : $22.87 billion (Up from $20.89 billion)

: $22.87 billion (Up from $20.89 billion) Valuation: P/E of 22.1x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $255.68. Recent analyst moves include:

Daiwa Capital : Upgraded to Outperform (Raises Target to $240.00) (Feb. 19)

: Upgraded to Outperform (Raises Target to $240.00) (Feb. 19) Wells Fargo : Overweight (Raises Target to $235.00) (Feb. 13)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $235.00) (Feb. 13) Scotiabank: Sector Outperform (Lowers Target to $266.00) (Feb. 12)

Top ETF Exposure

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLC): 4.55% Weight

(NYSE:XLC): 4.55% Weight iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ): 3.98% Weight

Significance: Because TMUS carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

TMUS Price Action: T-Mobile US shares closed down 1.18% at $214.82 on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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