Emergent CEO Mukund Jha Says AI 'Vibe Coding' Is 'At 1% Of Where The Industry Is Going To Be'

Emergent CEO Mukund Jha says the fast-growing AI coding sector remains in its earliest phase despite surging adoption and revenue.

AI Vibe Coding Growth Still In Early Stage

Jha said the so-called "vibe coding" industry, where users build software using AI with minimal manual coding, is still at just a fraction of its potential, reported Business Insider on Monday.

"I keep telling people internally also that we are at a bitcoin $1 moment right now," he said, emphasizing how early the market remains.

He added that the sector is "at 1% of where the industry is going to be," pointing to strong momentum already underway.

"You can see the excitement, you can see the revenue growth for everybody. This is when like, things are kind of just working," Jha said.

The company reported rapid growth, reaching $100 million in annual recurring revenue within eight months of launch and doubling from $50 million to $100 million in a single month.

Annual recurring revenue, or ARR, refers to predictable yearly income from subscriptions.

Jha also predicted a coming "massive inflection point," when AI-generated software becomes more reliable and widely adopted.

He compared the current stage to a time when only a small portion of the population could read and write.

AI Coding Shifts To Autonomous Agents

Earlier, Andrej Karpathy said the term "agentic engineering" had replaced "vibe coding" to describe AI systems that can handle software tasks more independently.

He noted that vibe coding had already gained traction, attracting major investment and accelerating AI-assisted development.

OpenAI’s board chair, Bret Taylor, said while AI-assisted coding was changing software creation, the bigger shift would come from autonomous AI agents replacing traditional apps and workflows.

He cautioned that maintaining reliable code remained a challenge and questioned whether companies would build or buy these agents.

Andrew Ng said AI-assisted coding had lowered barriers for professionals across industries, enabling faster, cheaper and more efficient software development.

He highlighted the rising demand for AI talent and urged people to rely on AI tools rather than manual coding.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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