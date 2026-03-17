Elon Musk's Cybercab Gets Major Boost As Trump's NHTSA Proposes Amendment To Safety Standards

Elon Musk‘s Cybercab goals may have gotten a major boost as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has proposed amendments to the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS).

NHTSA Proposes Amended Safety Standards

“As the transmission shift position display does not fulfill the same safety need in an ADS-equipped vehicle without manually operated driving controls, the amendment will not impact vehicle safety,” NHTSA said in the filing. The change would not affect traditional vehicles.

Tesla Cybercab

How This Could Affect Waymo?

Waymo currently offers robotaxis built with British carmaker Jaguar and has partnerships in place with Chinese automaker Zeekr and South Korea’s Hyundai.

Nvidia’s AV Push

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and also offers a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA declined 0.03% to $395.45 during overnight trading on Tuesday.

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