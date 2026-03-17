Jensen Huang Calls Robotics A '$50 Trillion Industry' As Nvidia And Disney Bring 'Frozen' Character 'Olaf' To Life At GTC 2026

Nvidia, Disney Bring ‘Frozen' Character Olaf To Life With AI

At its annual GTC conference in San Jose, California, Nvidia showcased a collaboration with Disney that turned Olaf — the beloved snowman from "Frozen" — into a real, free-roaming robot.

The cheerful character made a surprise onstage appearance alongside Huang ahead of its debut at Disneyland Paris on March 29.

Developed by Disney's Imagineering R&D team, the robot can walk independently and interact with its surroundings.

Powered By AI, Simulation And Nvidia Chips

The robotic Olaf runs on Nvidia hardware and was trained using advanced simulation tools. Disney built a GPU-accelerated physics simulator called Kamino using Nvidia's Warp framework, which integrates into the Newton physics engine.

These systems help Olaf manage heat and minimize noise, while also allowing other robots, like Disney's BDX droids, to navigate complex environments.

‘A $50 Trillion Industry': Huang's Big Robotics Bet

During the keynote, Huang also spoke about the scale of the opportunity.

"Robotics, $50 trillion industry in manufacturing," he said, adding that Nvidia has spent a decade building foundational computing systems for robotics.

"We are integrated with, working with literally every single company that we know of building robots," Huang added, noting that more than 100 robotic systems were showcased at the event.

Price Action: NVDA shares closed at $183.19, up 1.63% on Monday and slipped 0.22% to $182.78 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that NVDA is showing weakness across short, medium and long-term trends, even as its Growth score stands in the 97th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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