Elon Musk Says SpaceX Will Beat 'Everyone Else Combined' In AI, Warns Non-AI Firms Risk Extinction

SpaceX Will Exceed Everyone Else

On Monday, the official handle for the prediction market platform Kalshi shared Musk’s earlier comments about SpaceX leading the AI race. “Elon Musk says SpaceX will “far exceed” everyone in AI,” Kalshi’s post said.

AI Companies Will Crush Non-AI Companies

In a video shared on January 29, user @HinataMotivates shared an old video of Musk, where the billionaire predicted that companies not incorporating AI would be left behind.

He shared that a computer working on a single spreadsheet “will outperform” a building filled with human workers. “Companies that are entirely AI will demolish companies that are not,” Musk said in the video.

Responding to the user, Musk reaffirmed his stance. “Not saying I necessarily want this to happen, just that it will,” he said in his response to the user.

Elon Musk Bets On Humans

Interestingly, the billionaire had shared earlier that Tesla wasn’t planning to lay off any human employees, outlining that his company was instead looking at expanding its human workforce, as AI tools would significantly boost the productivity of Tesla’s human employees.

He also reiterated his “universal high income” comments, sharing that AI would enable the company to “issue money” to people as the technology would cause a “deflation” in the economy.

SpaceX Comments, Terafab Efforts

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