Amazon, Google-Backed Anthropic's Rise A 'Wake-Up Call' For OpenAI, Says Executive: What The ChatGPT-Parent Is Reportedly Planning To Do About It

ChatGPT-parent OpenAI is reportedly planning to prioritize coding tools and business users, as intensifying competition from Anthropic forces the company to sharpen its focus

OpenAI Reassesses Strategy Amid Anthropic Pressure

At an internal meeting, Fidji Simo told employees that Anthropic's rapid rise should serve as a "wake-up call," urging the company to regain momentum with developers and enterprise customers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Leaders, including CEO Sam Altman and chief research officer Mark Chen, are evaluating which initiatives to scale back, with plans to communicate changes to staff in the coming weeks.

Focus Shifts To Coding, Enterprise AI Tools

The move marks a departure from OpenAI's broad "do everything" approach, which included products spanning chat, image and video generation.

In contrast, Anthropic has concentrated heavily on enterprise use cases and coding tools — a strategy that has helped it gain traction in Silicon Valley.

Its offerings, including AI agents capable of handling complex tasks, have surged in popularity, reshaping expectations around business-focused AI.

Internal Challenges And Resource Constraints

Current and former employees cited internal inefficiencies tied to OpenAI's wide-ranging ambitions, including shifting computing resources and a complex organizational structure.

Some teams were repositioned frequently, creating confusion around priorities.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

IPO Ambitions Add Urgency

Both OpenAI and Anthropic are exploring potential public listings, possibly as soon as this year.

Neither company has announced a firm timeline, but in certain discussions, OpenAI has reportedly floated the possibility of pursuing an initial public offering in the fourth quarter of this year.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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