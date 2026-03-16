Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Doubles AI Demand Outlook To $1 Trillion And This Analyst Says It Is 'Absolutely Wild' — Here's What Cramer And Munster Said

AI Chip Demand Outlook Jumps To $1 Trillion

The revised forecast reflects surging demand for Nvidia's next-generation platforms, including Blackwell and Vera Rubin, as companies ramp up spending on AI infrastructure.

However, earlier in the day, it was reported that the Rubin AI GPU platform may encounter production delays due to supply constraints involving next-generation memory.

Analysts Say Nvidia Just Raised The Bar

Deepwater Asset Management's Gene Munster said the update by Huang effectively lifts Nvidia's revenue outlook above Wall Street expectations.

"This implies CY27 revenue of better than $500B," Munster wrote on X, noting the Street is currently at $468 billion. "He effectively raised next year's outlook 7% higher than the Street."

Market Voices Call The Shift ‘Wild'

Jim Cramer highlighted the speed of the change, writing, "Jensen just raises his $500 billion in demand through 2027 at $1 trillion… Double from just a few months ago."

Meanwhile, Futurum Group's Daniel Newman called the forecast "absolutely wild."

$1 Trillion AI Demand Boosts Nvidia's Growth Outlook

Huang's $1 trillion demand forecast could boost sentiment around Nvidia's stock, which is down about 3% so far in 2026 as investors assess the forecast’s impact on revenue.

Nvidia has beaten revenue estimates for 14 straight quarters. It expects first-quarter revenue of $76.44 billion to $79.56 billion, above the Street's $71.96 billion estimate.

The company reported $215.9 billion in fiscal 2025 revenue, up 65% year over year. The $1 trillion outlook signals strong growth ahead.

Price Action: Nvidia shares closed at $183.19 on Monday, up 1.63% and slipped 0.22% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that Nvidia is weak across short and medium but shows an upward trend in the long term. Its Growth score ranks in the 98th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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