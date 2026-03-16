Nvidia Highlights $1 Trillion Opportunity: Jensen Huang Puts 13-Digit Figure In Reach

Nvidia's $1 Trillion Opportunity

Huang has been bullish on opportunities such as data centers and AI chips in recent commentary from quarterly results and conferences.

None of those comments may compare to Huang saying the $1 trillion figure at Monday's event.

Huang said he expects Nvidia's revenue to double to $1 trillion through 2027, which comes after the company previously guided for visibility of $500 billion for its AI chips.

The new figure suggests demand for Blackwell and Vera Rubin chips could be even higher than the most optimistic bulls had been forecasting.

The comments come as competition in the AI chip space could be rising and as the technology sector has faced pressure over whether the continued high spending by companies on AI and data center platforms and tools will continue.

Huang's call for $1 trillion may provide new life into Nvidia stock, which is trading down year-to-date in 2026 as investors and analysts digest what exactly he meant and how revenue could play out in the future.

Nvidia has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in 14 straight quarters. Guidance from the company calls for first-quarter revenue to be in a range of $76.44 billion to $79.56 billion, versus a previous Street estimate of $71.96 billion.

Fiscal 2025 revenue for the company was $215.9 billion, up 65% year-over-year. Visibility of $1 trillion for AI chips could highlight the strong growth the company is likely to report in the coming fiscal years.

Nvidia's Other GTC Announcements

Huang's keynote wasn't the only headline for Nvidia on Monday.

The company also announced an expanded partnership with Hyundai and Kia for autonomous driving built on Nvidia's DRIVE Hyperion Platform.

The company also highlighted several new products.

GTC 2026 continues through March 19, which could provide more opportunities for Nvidia to highlight upcoming products and partnerships.

Nvidia shares could be volatile through the end of the trading week.

Nvidia Stock Climbs

Nvidia stock closed Monday up 1.63% to $183.19 versus a 52-week trading range of $86.62 to $212.19. Shares hit an intraday high of $188.88 after Huang's $1 trillion comments. Nvidia shares are down 1.78% year-to-date in 2026, but remain up over 50% in the last year.

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