The post continues a months‑long campaign in which the "Big Short" investor has framed Palantir as wildly overhyped, miscategorized by investors, and backed by a media narrative he thinks ignores fundamental red flags.

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What Burry Just Said

In an X post on Monday afternoon, Burry rails against how outlets initially portrayed his bearish options position. He suggests that they fixated on headline notional size and downplayed his valuation work and accounting concerns.

He now claims that, after he walked through those issues in detail, "what I had to say silenced them," implying that once his numbers were on the table, coverage turned more cautious or faded altogether.

Burry's complaint fits with his long‑standing skepticism toward consensus narratives; he typically casts himself as the lone voice challenging a crowd that doesn't want to look too closely at a market darling.

Burry's Earlier Palantir Critique

Burry first disclosed a sizable put position against Palantir last year, then expanded on the thesis in a Substack essay and follow‑up posts.

He has repeatedly argued that Palantir is essentially a low‑margin consulting business dressed up as a high‑growth SaaS/AI platform, citing valuation multiples that once ran near 70x sales, compared with the single‑digit ratios typical of consulting peers.

He also highlighted what he calls troubling accounting signals, including accounts receivable growth outpacing revenue and heavy stock‑based compensation and dilution, which he links to "nefarious tricks" like aggressive revenue recognition and extended payment terms.

In February, Burry pegged Palantir's fair value at around $46 per share. That’s a well-over-50% downside from recent trading levels, and has suggested the stock could ultimately lose 60% to 65% as AI euphoria fades.

Burry’s views drew sharp pushback from Palantir CEO Alex Karp, who publicly called them “crazy.” The contentious back-and-forth underscores how personal—and media‑focused—Palantir's narrative has become.

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