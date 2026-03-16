The comment hints at Musk's broader view that the future of AI leadership may not be limited to companies building chatbots and language models.

The Expanding AI Race

Today, the AI race is widely seen as a competition between major research labs such as OpenAI and DeepMind, which have pushed the boundaries of large language models and advanced reasoning systems.

DeepMind, in particular, has emerged as one of the most influential players in the field, producing breakthrough systems such as AlphaFold and helping to power the growing AI ambitions of Alphabet.

But Musk's comment suggests the competitive landscape may eventually widen beyond traditional AI labs.

Why SpaceX Could Matter

While best known for rockets and satellites, SpaceX already operates at a massive technological scale. Its StarLink satellite network spans thousands of spacecraft and relies heavily on autonomous systems and advanced software to manage operations.

That infrastructure — combined with Musk's growing AI ecosystem, including xAI — could theoretically give SpaceX a unique platform for developing large-scale AI systems.

For now, the AI race is still dominated by dedicated research labs. But Musk's remark underscores a broader possibility: the companies building the world's largest technological infrastructure may ultimately shape the future of artificial intelligence.

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