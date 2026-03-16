Modern warfare is increasingly fought through keyboards as well as missiles. Cyber operations are now unfolding alongside geopolitical conflicts, and the targets are no longer limited to government networks. Internet-connected cameras — once installed for security or convenience — are emerging as unexpected intelligence tools for attackers.

Sergey Shykevich, threat intelligence group manager at Check Point Research, said the tactic reflects a growing overlap between cyber activity and physical conflict.

Cameras Become A Digital Surveillance Network

"We've observed attackers compromising internet-connected cameras to gather real-time intelligence," Shykevich told Benzinga.

These devices can provide live visibility into sensitive locations, potentially helping attackers monitor troop movement, infrastructure sites or civilian areas.

The activity has recently targeted organizations in Israel, the Gulf region and Cyprus, according to Check Point's research.

Shykevich noted that cyber activity often escalates quickly during geopolitical crises, with digital operations frequently accompanying or even preceding real-world conflict.

Cyber Warfare As A Strategic Tool

Iran has historically deployed destructive cyber tactics during geopolitical tensions. Shykevich pointed to the use of "destructive wiper malware" as one example of how cyber tools are integrated into broader strategic operations.

More broadly, cyberattacks are becoming a routine instrument of geopolitical strategy.

"Cyber activity is often closely tied to geopolitical conflict," Shykevich said.

As global conflicts grow increasingly digital, internet-connected devices — from surveillance cameras to industrial systems — are expanding the potential attack surface for state-linked hackers.

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