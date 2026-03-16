Why Is Infleqtion Stock Gaining Monday?

The milestone, reached in December 2025, marks the first neutral-atom platform of this scale in a national facility. Researchers can now evaluate performance and explore applications in materials, energy systems, and complex optimization.

“The NQCC’s quantum computing testbed is among the first of its kind, advancing innovation at a global level,” stated Matthew Kinsella, CEO of Infleqtion.

“This latest achievement with Sqale reflects the progress and potential of our neutral-atom architecture and marks an important step toward larger-scale quantum systems. We’re proud to partner with the NQCC on a platform that is critical to advancing quantum computing and reinforces the U.K.’s leadership in this essential technology,” Kinsella added.

The company aims to reach 30+ logical qubits in 2026 and 100+ logical qubits in 2028. Its 99.73% two-qubit gate fidelity means fewer physical qubits per logical qubit — a direct advantage in scalability and efficiency.

Infleqtion–NVIDIA Integration

Superstaq Partnerships Expand

The company recently expanded collaborations with Sandia National Laboratories and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. It also launched a new partnership with Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory centered on its Superstaq quantum software platform.

Infleqtion has supported Sandia’s QSCOUT testbed and Berkeley Lab’s Advanced Quantum Testbed since 2021. The Fermilab partnership extends Superstaq’s reach to the DOE’s Superconducting Quantum Materials and Systems Center (SQMS).

Technical Analysis

The stock trades 33.36% below its 12-month high of $17.51, signaling a longer-term downtrend. Shares have fallen 33.36% over the past 12 months and remain closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI stands at 24.76, indicating oversold conditions and a potential rebound. MACD data is unavailable, limiting further momentum analysis.

The combination of an oversold RSI and the absence of MACD data suggests mixed momentum, indicating caution for traders.

Key Resistance : $11.00

: $11.00 Key Support: $10.00

Infleqtion develops neutral atom-based quantum technology for sensing, computing, and software across defense, AI, and energy sectors. Its recent milestone at the National Quantum Computing Centre highlights its leadership in practical quantum technology applications.

INFQ Price Action: Infleqtion shares were up 3.27% at $10.41 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image courtesy of Infleqtion