The 'Giving Pledge' Warren Buffett, Bill Gates Launched To Inspire Philanthropy Is Losing Steam—Signups Drop From 113 To Just 14 In 2025 (UPDATED)

Update: The story has been updated to include Taryn Jensen’s comment.

The high-profile pledge urging the world's wealthiest individuals to give away at least half their fortunes is seeing slowing momentum as fewer billionaires join and critics question its relevance.

Billionaire Philanthropy Campaign Sees Sharp Slowdown

At the time, rapid wealth creation in the tech sector had sparked debate about how newly minted billionaires would use their fortunes. Buffett said the initiative could ultimately unlock trillions of dollars for charitable causes.

But the pace of new signups has slowed significantly.

According to a Sunday report by The New York Times, 113 families joined the pledge in its first five years. That number dropped to 72 in the next five-year period and 43 in the five years after that. Just four people signed in 2024, while 14 joined in 2025.

Taryn Jensen, the interim head of The Giving Pledge told Benzinga in an emailed statement, “The Giving Pledge began in 2010 as a bold commitment by a large group of philanthropists and has grown steadily since. In 2025, we welcomed 14 new signatories—the largest year since 2021.”

Adding, “As of 2025, the Next Generation group has more than 300 active participants.”

Rising Wealth Inequality Adds Pressure

The slowdown comes as wealth concentration has reached record levels. Federal Reserve data shows the top 1% of U.S. households now control roughly as much wealth as the bottom 90%, TechCrunch reported.

Globally, billionaire wealth has surged 81% since 2020 to about $18.3 trillion, even as millions of people continue to struggle with food insecurity.

Several high-profile figures — including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Sam Altman — remain among the pledge's signatories.

Critics Question The Pledge's Influence

Some critics argue the initiative has lost its influence. Investor Peter Thiel told the New York Times the pledge has "run out of energy." Thiel also said that he has privately urged about a dozen signatories to reconsider their commitments.

He said that many he has spoken to have expressed regret about signing the pledge.

Others say wealthy donors are increasingly pursuing philanthropy through their own foundations or initiatives rather than joining a collective commitment.

Despite the slowdown, Gates has continued to champion large-scale giving.

He previously said he plans to distribute most of his remaining wealth through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation over the coming decades.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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