Consumer Tech News (Mar 9-13): Trump Administration Sues California Over Emissions Targets, Nvidia Announces $26B AI Investment & More

The Donald Trump administration has sued the state of California, led by Governor Gavin Newsom (D), over the latter's emissions goals.

Earnings Release

Software & Semiconductor

Meta has acquired Moltbook, a viral platform where artificial intelligence agents interact and post content.

Nvidia announced partnership news tied to government-grade AI deployments while risk appetite stayed cautious.

Nvidia will invest $2 billion in Nebius, reflecting Nvidia's confidence in Nebius's business and unique depth of engineering expertise across the full AI technology stack.

Oracle disclosed that it is modernizing regulatory services in partnership with the City of Miami.

Oracle disclosed it has invested about $2.2 billion in the new U.S. entity running TikTok, confirming a 15% ownership stake following the restructuring of the platform’s American operations.

Entertainment, Smartphones & Retail

Amazon has started what could become one of the largest corporate bond offerings ever as it seeks funding for its artificial intelligence investments.

YouTube is rolling out a pilot program allowing politicians, government officials and journalists to detect and request the removal of AI-generated deepfake videos that simulate their likeness.

Automobile & Aerospace

A $1 million lawsuit filed by a woman in Texas has questioned Tesla CEO Elon Musk‘s appointment and retention by the automaker.

Artificial Intelligence

Nvidia is expanding its open-source artificial intelligence strategy as it prepares to introduce a new platform for AI agents and strengthen the tools developers use to build AI systems.

Nvidia is deepening its ties with Thinking Machines Lab, the AI startup founded by former OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati, announcing a multiyear strategic partnership and an undisclosed investment.

Microsoft is expanding its artificial intelligence strategy by adding new AI tools to its Office suite and launching a higher-priced enterprise subscription designed to drive wider adoption of Copilot.

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