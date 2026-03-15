Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Pleasanton, CA, USA - Feb 21, 2024: Morning dew on a new Tesla car. Tesla, Inc. is an American multinational automotive and clean energy company headquartered in Austin, Texas.
March 15, 2026 9:00 AM 2 min read

Weekend Round-Up: Nio's Big Bet, WeRide's Strategic Partnership, Tesla's Legal Woes, Uber's Robotaxis And More

This week was a rollercoaster ride in the world of business and technology. From Nio Inc. CEO’s big bet on in-house chips and battery swaps to WeRide Inc. expanding its strategic partnership with Tencent Cloud, there was no shortage of intriguing developments.

Meanwhile, Tesla Inc. faced a $1 million lawsuit in Texas, Ford Motor launched a new initiative to reward customer loyalty, and Uber Technologies took a significant step in expanding its autonomous vehicle offerings.

Nio CEO’s Big Bet on In-House Chips, Battery Swaps

William Li, CEO of Nio Inc., has reiterated the company’s commitment to battery swapping efforts and in-house self-driving chip development during the company’s Q4 earnings call. The latest funding round for Nio subsidiary GeniTech Co. Ltd. is expected to boost the company’s in-house chip design and self-driving efforts.

Read the full article here.

WeRide Expands Strategic Partnership with Tencent Cloud

WeRide Inc. has disclosed an expanded strategic partnership with Tencent Cloud, the cloud computing brand and business unit of Chinese multinational technology conglomerate, Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Read the full article here.

Tesla Hit with $1 Million Lawsuit In Texas

A $1 million lawsuit has been filed against Tesla Inc. in Texas, questioning CEO Elon Musk’s appointment and retention by the automaker. The lawsuit stems from an incident where a Cybertruck collided into a concrete barrier at the edge of an overpass.

Read the full article here.

Ford Launches Initiative To Reward Customer Loyalty

Ford Motor has launched an initiative designed to improve accessibility to financing while rewarding loyalty. Under the program, customers can earn rewards on everyday purchases and finance service and accessory purchases through Ford's digital platforms.

Read the full article here.

Uber’s Robotaxis Hit The Road In Vegas

Uber Technologies has launched an all-electric robotaxi service in Las Vegas in partnership with Motional. This move is seen as a significant step in expanding Uber's autonomous vehicle offerings and may enhance its competitive edge in the ride-hailing market.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved