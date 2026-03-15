China App Store Fee Cut, Musk's Apple Tribute And More: This Week In Appleverse

Tim Cook’s Crucial Question Before Joining Apple: ‘I Was Warned…’

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Apple’s Early Formula 1 Ratings Win: Are F1 Rights Being Underestimated By Investors?

Apple has seen a surge in U.S. viewership for the 2026 Formula 1 season. This rise could be attributed to the introduction of the new American team, Cadillac F1, and the success of “F1: The Movie” in 2025, starring Brad Pitt.

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Apple Cuts App Store Fees In China To Avoid Antitrust Probe

Amid mounting regulatory pressure in China, Apple has announced a significant reduction in its App Store commission fees. The company plans to lower in-app purchase charges from 30% to 25%, with additional reductions for small businesses and mini-app developers.

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Elon Musk’s Apple Tribute As Tim Cook Marks 50-Year Milestone

Elon Musk took to his blog to congratulate Apple Inc. on its 50-year journey from a small garage startup to a global tech powerhouse. Musk highlighted Apple’s iconic products and digital services, emphasizing the company’s revolutionary impact on the tech industry.

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Market Concentration Concerns: A Historical Perspective

Wall Street is divided over the issue of market concentration, with some advocating for a shift to equal-weighted strategies and others arguing that today’s concentration levels are not unprecedented. James White, CEO of Elm Wealth, and CIO Victor Haghani have pointed out that today’s concentration levels are well within historical norms.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.