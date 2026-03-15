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Robot hand Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence. Technology smart robot AI Concept, artificial intelligence by enter command prompt for generates something, Futuristic technology transformation.
March 15, 2026 3:47 AM 2 min read

Anthony Scaramucci Says Bank Of New York CEO Sees AI Agents As Employees, Not Just Tools

AI Agents As Employees

According to Novogratz, the CEO of the Bank of New York, discussed the possibility of AI agents performing a range of roles within the organization, not merely as tools but as full-fledged employees.

“He told me they’re already looking at AI agents as employees. Not tools. Not software. Employees,” referring to Novogratz, Scaramucci wrote on X.

“Stop asking how AI can make each person more productive. Start looking at every open job and asking: Can an agent do this?”

He continued, “You might have a senior engineer soon running 11 agents underneath him — but he has to manage them like people. And then — even though nobody wants to say this out loud — you start looking at the people you already have and asking: what exactly is this person's job description?”

A Broader Shift Across the Industry

This revelation comes amid a growing trend of AI integration in the workforce. 

Vinod Khosla, a prominent Silicon Valley investor, predicted that AI could potentially replace 80% of all jobs by 2030, significantly reshaping the US labor economy.

The shift toward viewing AI agents as employees rather than simple productivity tools could reshape the workforce and how organizations are structured as the technology becomes capable of handling a broader range of tasks.

Photo courtesy: Ton Wanniwat on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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