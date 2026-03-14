Steve Jobs Was No Straight A Student, But Having The Perfect Grades Isn't The Only Path To Build A $3.76 Trillion Company Like Apple

Long before he transformed Apple Inc. into one of the world's most valuable companies, Steve Jobs was a high school student with a far-from-perfect academic record.

Steve Jobs' Surprising High School GPA

Records from Jobs' school years show the tech icon graduated from Homestead High School in 1972 with a 2.65 GPA on a 4.0 scale — meaning his report card was largely filled with Bs and Cs rather than straight As.

The detail surfaced in a previously released FBI background file compiled in 1991 when Jobs, then leading NeXT, was considered for a seat on the U.S. President's Export Council.

As a teenager, Jobs enrolled at Reed College, but left after one semester, choosing instead to audit classes that interested him.

Interestingly, many tech leaders, including Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates and Meta Platforms, Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, performed exceptionally well academically, but later dropped out.

Steve Jobs' Early Life And The Roots Of Apple

Jobs, who remains the face of Apple even after his death, was born on Feb. 24, 1955. He was adopted shortly after birth by Paul and Clara Jobs and raised in a modest, working-class household.

From a young age, Jobs showed a strong curiosity for electronics, often dismantling household devices to understand how they worked.

That interest deepened during his time at Homestead High School, where he met his future business partner Steve Wozniak.

Jobs' teenage years were marked by experimentation and unconventional interests, including calligraphy and Eastern philosophy, which later influenced the design philosophy behind Apple products.

During this period, Jobs also attended sessions at the Hewlett-Packard Explorer Club, where he gained early exposure to computers and engineering.

His partnership with Wozniak — combining Jobs' vision with Wozniak's technical skills — would eventually lay the foundation for Apple.

Steve Jobs' Exit, Return And Apple's Historic Comeback

However, Jobs' tenure at Apple was far from smooth. He was pushed out in 1985 after a power struggle with then-CEO John Sculley over the direction of the Macintosh.

Jobs had originally recruited Sculley from PepsiCo to lead the company.

The Apple co-founder returned to the company in late 1996 after the company acquired his startup NeXT — a move widely seen as part of Apple's turnaround strategy more than a decade after his exit.

His comeback marked a pivotal period for Apple. Under Jobs' leadership, the company launched industry-defining products including the iPod in 2001, the iPhone in 2007 and the iPad in 2010, helping transform Apple into a global tech powerhouse.

Today, Apple's market cap stands at 3.76 trillion.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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