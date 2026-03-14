Nvidia's GTC 2026 Begins Monday— AI Factories, Next-Gen Chips And What Analysts Expect From Jensen Huang

The annual developer conference of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) , known as NVIDIA GTC (GPU Technology Conference), is set to commence on Monday.

The conference, which will be held between March 16-19, has become a significant event for AI industry enthusiasts and will take place at the SAP Center, the home ground of the San Jose Sharks.

The event is expected to draw a whopping 30,000 attendees from 190 countries. The conference will span across ten venues in downtown and will also be streamed free on nvidia.com for virtual attendees.

This year’s GTC will cover a wide range of topics, including physical AI, AI factories, agentic AI, and inference. NVIDIA’s founder and CEO, Jensen Huang‘s keynote is expected to touch upon the full stack: chips, software, models, and applications.

With over 700 sessions planned, the conference promises to provide comprehensive details on the latest developments in the AI industry.

Here’s What To Expect

Pregame Show: The pregame show will feature the CEOs of Perplexity AI, LangChain, Mistral AI, Skild AI, and OpenEvidence three hours before Jensen Huang takes the stage.

Open Vs Closed Models: Harrison Chase and leaders from Andreessen Horowitz, Allen Institute for AI, Cursor, and Thinking Machines Lab, discuss with Huang how open models compare with frontier closed models and what it means for developers building on them.

Physical AI Systems: Experts to demonstrate practical, end-to-end workflows for physical AI development using NVIDIA Isaac and NVIDIA Omniverse technologies.

AI Factories: Discussion on designing and scaling enterprise AI factories for LLMs, agentic AI, physical AI, and HPC, highlighting the infrastructure, software stack, and NVIDIA's NV-Certified systems and reference architectures that help partners deploy AI systems efficiently and consistently.

What Do Analysts Say?

Economic Framing

Rubin Power Demand

Beyond GPU And Racks

New Chip Tied To Groq

A Truist Financial analyst, William Stein, said the GTC could modestly boost the stock, though not in a “forceful” way, with investors already optimistic about its roadmap from Blackwell Ultra to the Feynman architecture, and a potential new chip tied to its Groq acquisition expected to be unveiled.

Huang Outlines Five-Layer AI Stack

Huang wrote that AI development relies on five “layers”—energy, chips, infrastructure, models, and applications—all of which must scale together for widespread adoption, with Nvidia positioned at the center linking much of this ecosystem.

These developments underscore NVIDIA’s commitment to advancing AI technology and its strategic investments in the sector. The GTC conference is expected to further highlight the company’s vision and future plans for AI.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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