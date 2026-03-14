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Retro gaming setup with old-fashioned TV, gaming console, and nostalgic decor in cozy living room with no people
March 14, 2026 11:30 AM 2 min read

Palmer Luckey Turned His Side Hustle That Began Life As A Teen-Run Online Forum Into A $1 Billion Valuation Opportunity: Here's How He Did It

Palmer Luckey is best known for the billion-dollar sale of Oculus and for building defense giant Anduril. But long before those headline-grabbing bets, he had a side hustle, a retro-gaming project he started as a teenager that is now reportedly in talks for funding at a $1 billion valuation.

The Teenage Hobby He Never Dropped

ModRetro did not begin as a polished startup deck. It started as a teen-run online forum for video game console modifications, built around Luckey's obsession with old-school gaming hardware. Years later, even as he built Oculus and then Anduril, he kept returning to that side project instead of letting it die in the usual graveyard of "someday" ideas.

That is the real lesson here is that not every side hustle begins as a startup idea. Sometimes it starts as a nerdy fixation you keep feeding on nights and weekends while your main career does the heavy lifting. Luckey later said he had been working on the "ultimate Game Boy-inspired device" off and on as a hobby for almost 17 years.

How A Passion Project Became Real Money

Now comes the question of scale. The Financial Times reported that ModRetro is discussing a new round that could value it at $1 billion, with a reimagined Nintendo 64-style console expected next.

What Everyday Builders Can Take From It

Luckey's story is not about quitting your job and chasing a dream without working out the basics. It is closer to building the thing you cannot stop caring about, even when your résumé gets louder than your hobby. It’s about the possibility of a side hustle quietly becoming a major sequel in the background.

Photo Courtesy: Pressmaster on Shutterstock.com

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