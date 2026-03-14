Amazon's Ad-Free Prime Video Plan Will Now Cost $2 More In US— Here's What To Know

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is increasing the price of its ad-free streaming plan for Prime Video.

Amazon Introduces ‘Prime Video Ultra'

On Friday, Amazon said that customers who want to watch Prime Video without advertisements will soon pay more. Beginning April 10, the ad-free add-on will cost $4.99 per month, up from $2.99 per month.

As part of the change, the company is rebranding the tier as "Prime Video Ultra."

Amazon said the upgraded option will include several new features, including the ability to stream content on up to five devices simultaneously, support for 4K streaming, and as many as 100 downloads for offline viewing.

The company introduced ads on Prime Video in 2024, requiring users who want an uninterrupted experience to pay an additional monthly fee on top of their Prime membership.

The company's Prime subscription currently costs $139 per year in the U.S.

Prime Video Audience Continues To Grow

Despite the shift toward ads and higher prices, Amazon said its streaming platform continues to expand its reach.

In its latest earnings report, the company said Prime Video maintained an average ad-supported audience of more than 315 million viewers globally, up from about 200 million in April 2024.

Streaming Industry Sees Wave Of Price Hikes

Amazon's move comes as several major streaming services have raised subscription prices.

Meanwhile, Paramount Skydance's (NASDAQ:PSKY) Paramount+ raised prices in January 2026, increasing its ad-supported Essential plan to $9 per month and its ad-free Premium plan to $14 per month.

Price Action: Amazon shares closed at $207.67 on Friday, down 0.89% and slipped another 0.18% to $207.30 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, Amazon is showing a downward price trend across the short, medium, and long-term periods, while its Quality score sits in the 71st percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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