US Commerce Dept Reportedly Withdraws Planned Rule On AI Chip Exports

The U.S. Department of Commerce reportedly retracted a proposed rule on AI chip exports on Friday, marking a shift in the nation’s strategy to regulate the global AI chip market.

The rule’s draft was circulated among other agencies for feedback in late February. No explanation was given for the withdrawal.

The ⁠Commerce Department did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

This move is the latest in a series of reversals by the Trump administration in its attempts to replace a framework released by the Joe Biden administration in January 2025 for exporting AI chips.

Last week, the U.S. Commerce Department had itself signaled on X that any final rules would avoid the “burdensome” framework previously proposed — an early indication the rule was unlikely to survive intact.

China Accelerates as Washington Stumbles

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