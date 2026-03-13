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Smartphone showing Meta logo on surface. Meta was one of the companies with the largest social media platforms in the world. 18.122024. İstanbul Türkiye.
March 13, 2026 11:02 PM 2 min read

Meta May Cut 20% Of Workforce As Mark Zuckerberg Doubles Down On Costly AI Push And Data Center Spending: Report

A timeline for the potential layoffs has not been finalized, and the final scale of the cuts remains undecided, Reuters reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Executives have reportedly begun informing senior leaders to start preparing plans for possible reductions.

In a statement to Reuters, a Meta spokesperson described the report as "speculative reporting about theoretical approaches."

Meta had about 79,000 employees as of Dec. 31, according to its latest filings.

AI Spending Driving Cost Cuts

The potential layoffs come as Meta sharply increases investment in AI.

The company plans to spend about $600 billion on data center infrastructure by 2028 and has been offering lucrative compensation packages to recruit leading AI researchers for a new superintelligence team.

Meta's move mirrors a wider trend among major U.S. companies.

Price Action: Shares of Meta closed Friday down 3.83% at $613.71. It slipped another 0.45% to $610.96 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that Meta is showing weakness across the short, medium, and long-term trends, although the company's Quality score ranks in the 89th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

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