Tim Cook Quit A Safe IBM Job For A Struggling Apple After Asking Himself One Question— 'I Was Warned...'

In a letter to young creators, Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO, Tim Cook, disclosed the crucial question that steered his choice to join the then-ailing tech giant.

He remembers, “Many people doubted the company could survive, and I was warned that accepting a job there would come with risks.”

Despite the risks, Cook was influenced by founder Steve Jobs‘ fervor and vision. However, his admiration for Jobs wasn’t the only factor in his decision. Cook needed to be sure the move was right for him.

Cook said the future is unpredictable despite our best efforts to shape it, and advises that instead of focusing on “What will happen?”, people should ask themselves something deeper.

Thus, he posed himself a potent question: “Who will I be when it does (happen)?”

This question guided Cook to choose purpose and passion over security and prestige, molding the skills he would acquire and the person he would evolve into.

Cook Recalls Jobs’ Brilliant Leadership Lesson

When preparing Cook to lead Apple, Jobs emphasized independent judgment and aimed to ensure a smooth, professional CEO transition rather than the panic-driven handovers the company had experienced before.

Apple At 50

Cook is now the CEO of a $3 trillion company.

As Apple nears its 50-year mark on April 1, Cook, on Thursday, shared a heartfelt "Thank You" note to employees and customers, acknowledging their role in helping Apple achieve major milestones over the years.

Although Apple was formally incorporated on January 3, 1977, in Cupertino, its journey began earlier, on April 1, 1976, when co-founders Steve Wozniak, Ronald Wayne, and Steve Jobs started working together in Jobs' garage.

Since then, Apple has surged ahead with hit products like the iPod, iPhone, MacBook, iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch—devices that helped fuel its massive growth and global influence.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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