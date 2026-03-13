Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is cutting App Store fees for developers in China in response to regulatory pressure and changing smartphone market dynamics in one of its key global markets.

The iPhone maker announced a significant reduction in its App Store commission fees, essentially lowering in-app purchase charges from 30% to 25%. Small businesses and mini-app developers will receive additional reductions.

The change, set to take effect on World Consumer Rights Day, comes as Apple faces increasing regulatory pressure in its second-largest market.

State-owned Economic Daily said the move could save Chinese developers more than 6 billion yuan annually, benefiting platforms such as Tencent and ByteDance that host large ecosystems of third-party apps.

Fee Reduction Could Lower Digital Prices For Consumers

Chinese media described the policy shift as a win for developers and consumers.

The Economic Daily highlighted that this adjustment could lead to decreased prices for digital goods and services, potentially saving consumers up to 1 billion yuan per year.

The fee reduction is also part of broader global scrutiny of Apple’s “Apple Tax,” which has been a focal point of antitrust discussions worldwide.

Rich Bishop, founder of AppInChina, noted that Apple has been in discussions with China’s IT ministry and other departments, facing requests to lower their fees.

This reduction aligns with recent global trends, as seen with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google’s decision to cut Android developer fees worldwide.

Apple’s fee reduction also extends to international developers with apps available in the China App Store. This includes popular apps like Duolingo, which could see substantial savings from the changes.

Apple might face further regulatory demands in China, including the potential requirement to collect App Store revenues domestically rather than overseas.

This move could tighten oversight on foreign apps published in China, reflecting ongoing regulatory challenges for the tech giant.

China Market Shifts As Apple Expands Production In India

China’s smartphone market started 2026 weak, with January sales falling 23% year-over-year as last year’s subsidy-driven demand and shifting holiday promotions weighed on the market.

Huawei led the market with a 19% share, despite a 27% drop in sales, as the weaker performance of the Nova series offset demand for the Mate 80. The company increased trade-in incentives and offered a 20% upgrade subsidy to support sales.

Apple stood out as the only major brand to post year-over-year growth, reaching its highest January market share in five years. Strong demand for the iPhone 17 series, along with the base iPhone 17 qualifying for government subsidies, helped drive a 9% month-over-month sales increase.

Apple is also expanding its presence in India by increasing iPhone production and exploring local partnerships as it builds a stronger position in one of the world’s fastest-growing tech markets.

The company boosted iPhone production in India by about 53%, assembling roughly 55 million devices in 2025, up from 36 million in 2024, according to Bloomberg.

Apple now produces about one-quarter of its global iPhones in India.

Apple is increasing production in the country to reduce reliance on China and limit exposure to U.S.–China trade tariffs, even though China still manufactures most of the company’s iPhones.

AAPL Price Action: Apple Inc shares were down 0.19% at $255.25 on last check Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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