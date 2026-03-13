Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Julie Sweet announced that proficiency in artificial intelligence (AI) is now a mandatory requirement for career advancement within the company.

AI Skills Now Career-Critical At ACN

Speaking on the “Rapid Response” podcast, Sweet said employees must demonstrate AI competency to move up the ranks.

“If you want to get promoted, you’ve got to do the things that we do in order to operate Accenture,” Sweet said.

Sweet noted that the company gave employees three years to acclimate to AI tools before making proficiency a promotion requirement.

While Accenture mandates AI proficiency across its workforce, broader adoption remains limited.

A Gallup poll revealed that only 38% of companies had integrated AI to enhance workplace productivity, efficiency and quality by the fourth quarter of 2025.

This recent announcement aligns with Accenture’s previous move to make AI usage a requirement for senior promotions.

Training Gap Threatens Broader Adoption

Sweet also flagged a systemic gap: corporate investment in AI tools far outpaces investment in workforce training. Small and mid-sized enterprises face the sharpest exposure, underscoring a structural risk investors should monitor across the IT services sector.

Trading Metrics

Accenture has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, with a 52-week high of $326.73 and a 52-week low of $188.73.

Over the past 12 months, the stock of the Dublin-based technology consulting company has fallen 38.17%.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed on Thursday at $196.05, down 2.70%.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that ACN has a negative price trend across all time frames.

