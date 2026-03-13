Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) is expanding its role in artificial intelligence infrastructure with new networking products and systems designed to help large data centers move data faster and handle growing AI workloads.

Broadcom Begins Shipping New Tomahawk 6 Chip

Broadcom announced Thursday that its Tomahawk 6 networking chip has entered full production and is now shipping to customers.

The company moved the chip from early testing to mass production in less than three quarters.

Tomahawk 6 enables data centers to move much larger volumes of data across their networks and connect large groups of computers that train and run AI systems.

Broadcom said the new chip can handle twice as much data as its previous version, helping companies build bigger and faster AI systems.

Analyst Take on Broadcom

He also believes the company could guide April-quarter revenue to $21 billion–$22 billion, above current estimates, with AI revenue potentially reaching $10 billion–$11 billion.

Sur expects AI demand and new product launches to be major catalysts, projecting that AI revenue could exceed $65 billion in fiscal 2026 and surpass $120 billion in fiscal 2027 as production ramps and new programs scale.

Broadcom Expands Tools For AI Data Centers

Broadcom is also introducing additional technologies designed to help companies run large AI data centers more efficiently.

These tools help data centers transfer data faster, reduce power usage, and improve reliability when large numbers of computers work together.

Broadcom plans to showcase many of these technologies at the Optical Fiber Communications Conference (OFC) 2026 in Los Angeles.

The company said the new products are part of its effort to support the next generation of AI infrastructure as companies continue building larger computing clusters.

Industry Partnerships And Ecosystem Growth

Broadcom is also working with industry partners to develop common standards that allow different companies' equipment to work together more easily.

The company helped launch the Optical Compute Interconnect (OCI) agreement, which aims to create a shared specification that allows networking hardware and optical technologies from multiple suppliers to connect smoothly in AI systems.

Broadcom said it will demonstrate its technologies with more than 30 partners at OFC 2026, highlighting how its products help power large-scale AI data centers used by cloud and technology companies.

Broadcom recently introduced a new chip designed to move large amounts of data more efficiently within AI data centers and to partner on cooling technology for powerful processors.

Broadcom is also working with JetCool, a unit of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) , to develop liquid cooling systems that remove heat directly from AI chips.

Flex will manufacture the cooling equipment, while Broadcom provides the processors used in the systems, helping data centers run powerful AI hardware more efficiently as computing demands grow.

AVGO Price Action: Broadcom shares were up 0.01% at $336.01 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock