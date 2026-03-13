WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD) on Thursday disclosed an expanded strategic partnership with Tencent Cloud.

Tencent Cloud is the cloud computing brand and business unit of the Chinese multinational technology conglomerate, Tencent Holdings Ltd. (OTC:TCEHY) .

The partnership is significant for WeRide as it enhances their service offerings and expands their market reach.

Details

This collaboration allows WeRide’s Robotaxis to be integrated into the Tencent Mobility Service mini program on WeChat.

WeRide’s Robotaxi service will also be soon available on Tencent Maps, further expanding its reach.

It aims to enhance user access to driverless rides and potentially increasing demand as the company aims for large-scale commercialization.

This collaboration positions WeRide to capitalize on the growing demand for autonomous transportation solutions in China and beyond.

Currently, Guangzhou users are the first to experience the service on WeChat, with plans to gradually expand availability to additional cities.

Future Plans

The company aims to increase its Robotaxi fleet from over 1,023 vehicles in January 2026 to more than 2,600 by the end of 2026, with plans for tens of thousands by 2030.

This week, the company expanded partnership with Geely's Zhejiang Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group. The company plans to deliver 2,000 upgraded, purpose-built Robotaxi GXR vehicles by 2026.

Globally, WeRide is rapidly integrating its Robotaxi fleet with major mobility platforms, including Uber, Southeast Asia's Grab, the Middle East's TXAI platform, and soon the IOKI app in Zurich.

The company has already launched fully driverless Robotaxi commercial operations in Abu Dhabi.

It is also running public operations, trials, or autonomous testing in Dubai, Riyadh, Singapore, and Zurich, with fully driverless commercial services in Dubai expected to begin soon.

Technical Analysis

Currently, WeRide is trading 4.2% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 20.7% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend in the short to medium term. Over the past 12 months, the stock has decreased by 58.08%, and it is currently positioned closer to its 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 43.29, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is not in overbought or oversold conditions. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.3712, with the signal line at -0.4117, indicating a bullish momentum as the MACD is above the signal line.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum for WeRide’s stock.

Key Resistance : $7.00

: $7.00 Key Support: $6.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: WeRide is set to report earnings on March 23, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 33 cents (Up from Loss of 33 cents)

: 33 cents (Up from Loss of 33 cents) Revenue Estimate: $20.00 Million (Up from $19.29 Million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $22.16. Recent analyst moves include:

B of A Securities : Initiated with Buy (Target $12.00) (Dec. 1, 2025)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $12.00) (Dec. 1, 2025) Citigroup: Initiated with Buy (Target $15.50) (Sep. 29, 2025)

Top ETF Exposure

Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CABZ): 4.83% Weight

Significance: Because WRD carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

WRD Price Action: WeRide shares were down 1.76% at $6.70 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

