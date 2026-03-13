Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) is expanding its push into consumer artificial intelligence tools with a new mobile app designed to make AI assistants easier for everyday users to access and use.

Alibaba Launches OpenClaw App For Everyday Users

Alibaba has introduced a new mobile app called “JVS Claw” that helps users quickly set up and use OpenClaw, an AI assistant that handles everyday tasks.

The app allows iPhone and Android users to instruct AI agents to complete simple real-world tasks even if they have no coding experience, according to a company statement cited by Bloomberg. The service is free for the first 14 days.

OpenClaw Sparks Competition Across China’s Tech Industry

The launch intensifies competition among China’s largest technology companies as they race to benefit from the growing popularity of AI assistants.

The technology has attracted widespread attention across China, where students, retirees, and other users are experimenting with the AI assistant, a trend often described as “raising lobsters,” a reference to OpenClaw’s mascot.

The surge in interest has helped drive gains in technology stocks as investors bet that broader adoption of AI assistants could create new revenue streams.

The company has been introducing the platform to enterprise software firms. It plans to let businesses deploy AI agents to handle tasks for employees, even if their products do not run on Nvidia chips.

Government And Industry Navigate AI Opportunities And Risks

Authorities have responded cautiously to the rapid spread of OpenClaw technology.

Officials in Beijing have restricted government agencies and state-owned enterprises from installing OpenClaw apps on office computers without approval because of potential security concerns.

Experts note that AI assistants need broad access to personal data and applications to function effectively, which can also make them targets for cyberattacks.

BABA Price Action: Alibaba shares were up 0.56% at $134.94 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock