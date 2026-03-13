On Thursday, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) CEO Alex Karp said that artificial intelligence is giving the U.S. and its allies a strategic edge as tensions rise across the Middle East amid the escalating Iran conflict.

AI Giving US A Strategic Edge In Modern Warfare

Speaking with CNBC, Karp said that AI is increasingly shaping the balance of power on the battlefield. He argued that the U.S. and its allies hold an advantage because of their technological capabilities.

Karp was speaking during the company's AIPcon 9 event in Maryland. He said the U.S.'s strength comes not only from its military capabilities but also from its leadership in AI.

"What makes America special right now is our lethal capabilities, our ability to fight war," Karp said. He added that another critical advantage is that "the AI revolution is uniquely American."

Palantir Platform Helps Coordinate Military Data

Karp also pointed to Palantir's technology as a key tool for coordinating intelligence and operational data among allied nations.

Referring to the need for real-time coordination during attacks, Karp said countries facing threats require a system capable of connecting information across partners.

"If you were attacked and you needed to coordinate, you would have to have a coordinating function," he said.

Referring to Palantir's platform, he said, "There's only one product that can actually do that for security."

Project Maven And AI Surveillance Capabilities

One of the company's most prominent defense technologies, Project Maven, analyzes satellite imagery and other data sources in real time using AI.

Karp declined to confirm whether the platform was used in a reported U.S.-Israel operation targeting Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, saying only that he had read reports describing the system as a "core backbone" for such operations.

Data Centers Emerging As Strategic Targets

Karp suggested the attacks reflect how adversaries increasingly view technology infrastructure as a critical component of modern conflict.

"They're evil, they're not st**id," he said. "They are interested in the things they can't produce."

Beyond defense, Palantir's commercial business is expanding rapidly.

Last month, Palantir posted fourth-quarter revenue of $1.41 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $1.33 billion.

The AI software firm also reported adjusted earnings of 25 cents per share, topping forecasts of 23 cents per share.

Price Action: Shares of Palantir closed at $153.50 on Thursday, up 1.25%. It slipped 0.88% to $152.15 in premarket trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, Palantir shares are showing a downward trend across the short, medium and long-term, although the company's Growth score ranks in the 97th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock