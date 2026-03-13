Elon Musk‘s X Money payments service may have gotten a major boost as a user shared a video of making a transaction using the service’s debit card.
X Money Debit Card In Action
On Thursday, user Josh Wood took to the social media platform X to share a video of him making a transaction at a chain gas station. “Recorded for posterity,” Wood said in the caption, showcasing the metal debit card touted by Musk. He then thanked the Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO, as well as actor William Shatner, for beta access to the platform.
The card, which appears to be made out of metal, featured Wood’s full name, as well as his official X handle, something that has been touted by Musk and Shatner in the past.
William Shatner Shares X Money Details
Chamath Palihapitiya Weighs In
Robinhood’s Platinum Card
Amid the launch of the card, Robinhood’s new banking division crossed over $1 billion in deposits four months after its launch, signalling a shift towards the platform’s future as a financial ecosystem.
