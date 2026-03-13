Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has shared that the automaker will expand its human workforce as artificial intelligence and robotics advancements boost productivity.

On Thursday, Business Insider cited Musk’s comments at the Abundance Summit, where the billionaire shared that Tesla wasn't planning any layoffs, instead focusing on expanding its workforce because the "output per human at Tesla” was going to “get nutty high," he said.

Musk also said that the company would "basically just issue money to people" and predicted that the economy would experience "deflation" because "the output of goods and services will so far exceed the money supply."

Lawmakers have expressed concerns about the layoffs, with Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), questioning the effects of AI incorporation on the American workforce. He also unveiled his AI for America roadmap to protect jobs.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and also offers a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA declined 3.14% to $395.01 at market close on Thursday, and declined 0.07% during overnight trading.

