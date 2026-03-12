Over the last year, 390 people have hit the significant wealth figure of being a billionaire. Some of the newcomers are celebrities and well-known figures. Others may be less known to the public, but have seen wealth gains from a popular sector: artificial intelligence.

New AI Billionaires

A new report from Forbes, which names Elon Musk the richest person in the world — he is worth $839 billion — says there are 3,428 billionaires worldwide as of March 2026.

The report names 390 new billionaires who joined the club over the last year, including 45 from the AI sector.

Here are the highlighted new AI billionaires and their associated companies:

Chen was the richest newcomer overall with his $18 billion wealth. As shown above, the majority of the new AI billionaires come from private companies. Valuations for AI companies have soared in recent years, but the valuations could change over time.

Other Notable New Billionaires

The list of new billionaires is long, with 390 total names. Outside of the AI billionaires above, here are some of the other notable new names joining the Forbes Billionaires list for 2026.

Beyonce, Dr. Dre, Federer and Cameron join a small list of 22 celebrity billionaires. The list is headlined by director Steven Spielberg, who is worth $7.1 billion, and includes singers, movie figures and athletes.

While Federer made plenty of money on the tennis court, his billionaire status was helped by his stake in sports company On Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ONON)

