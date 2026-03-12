Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) plans to invest $26 billion over the next five years to develop open-source artificial intelligence models, signaling a major shift in strategy beyond its core chip business.

Nemotron Signals Broader AI Ambitions

“Open innovation is the foundation of AI progress,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “With Nemotron, we’re transforming advanced AI into an open platform that gives developers the transparency and efficiency they need to build agentic systems at scale.”

Hardware Dominance Meets AI Model Development

Nvidia currently holds more than 80% of the global AI chip market. By expanding into AI model development, the company aims to help set industry standards while boosting demand for its hardware through open-source ecosystems.

Analysts estimate that if Nvidia maintains its hardware dominance and captures 10% of the foundational AI model market, the strategy could generate an additional $50 billion in annual revenue within three years, according to the Futunn News report.

Bryan Catanzaro, Nvidia’s Vice President of Applied Deep Learning Research, said the strategy aligns with the company’s core interests and is based on extensive industry analysis.

Meanwhile, Kari Briski, Vice President of Enterprise Generative AI Software, said the initiative will also inform Nvidia’s next-generation hardware architecture and help keep the company at the forefront of AI technology.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares were down 0.80% at $184.53 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

