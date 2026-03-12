Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) has revealed it has begun testing the production version of its upcoming air taxi amid a partnership with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Production Version Of Air Taxi Revealed

In an official statement on Wednesday, the company revealed that the air taxi has begun its flight testing for the first FAA-conforming aircraft for Type Inspection Authorization (TIA), which is a major step towards type certification.

"Seeing this aircraft fly means everything to our team. It's the validation of years of hard work and marks our entry into the final phase of bringing this aircraft to market," Joby's President of Aircraft OEM, Didier Papadopoulos, said in the statement.

In the statement, the company also shared that it plans to deliver over 500 aircraft per year following the acquisition of a new 700,000 square-foot facility in Dayton, Ohio, to support plans of expanding production to 4 aircraft per month.

Joby's FAA Partnership

Joby also announced it was partnering with the FAA and participating in the eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP). The program would enable the company to begin operations in 2026 in 10 states across the U.S.

Price Action: JOBY was down 0.78% to $10.15 during premarket trading on Thursday.

Photo courtesy: T. Schneider via Shutterstock