Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) -spun robotics startup Mind Robotics has raised $500 million in a Series A funding round co-led by venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and Accel.

Startup's Funding Surges Months After Launch

The latest financing follows a $115 million seed round led by Eclipse in late 2025, bringing Mind Robotics' total funding to roughly $615 million within months of its founding.

The company was launched in November 2025 by Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe, who serves as chairman.

Mind Robotics Targets AI Robots For Factories

In a post on X, Scaringe said Mind Robotics is focused on developing an advanced industrial robotics platform designed to handle complex manufacturing tasks that require dexterity, adaptability and reasoning.

A significant portion of investment in the robotics sector is currently flowing into systems designed for household tasks, Scaringe said. However, the industry has been filled with attention-grabbing demonstrations that highlight spectacle rather than practical applications in manufacturing.

