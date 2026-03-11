EV drivers driving on the Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and the Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) platforms have reported growth in their earnings after gas prices surged due to the U.S.-Iran war.

EV Drivers Benefit

When asked about the surging prices, he said that he doesn't think about it as he hadn't "been in a gas station in forever" and that he loves being an EV owner. "I’m not happy that gas prices are going up, but I’m happy that it’s not affecting me," the owner said.

ICE Drivers Ration Trips

On the other hand, Internal Combustion Vehicle (ICE) drivers mentioned in the report expressed concern about the surging prices at the pumps, prioritizing profitable trips to hedge earnings, even if the trip requires driving to unsafe areas.

Another driver shared how, despite the increase in running costs due to gas prices, fares were still flat. The driver also said in the report that Uber and Lyft were "not paying us more" to make up for the difference, though all drivers in the report mention such a move could cushion the impact.

Sean Duffy Defends Gas Prices

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, meanwhile, has defended the President Donald Trump administration, sharing that the Energy Dominance initiative had resulted in gas prices that were below $3/gallon.

Volatile Prices

