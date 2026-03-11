Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is expanding its open-source artificial intelligence strategy as it prepares to introduce a new platform for AI agents and strengthen the tools developers use to build AI systems.

Nvidia Plans Open-Source AI Agent Platform

Nvidia is preparing to launch an open-source platform for AI agents called NemoClaw, Wired reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The chipmaker has been presenting the platform to enterprise software companies.

NemoClaw will allow these companies to deploy AI agents to perform tasks for their employees.

Sources said companies will be able to use the platform even if their products do not run on Nvidia chips.

Nvidia is developing the platform ahead of its annual developer conference in San Jose next week.

The move comes as interest grows in open-source AI agents, often called “claws,” which can run locally on a user’s computer and complete sequences of tasks with limited supervision.

Expanding Open-Source AI Tools And Infrastructure

Nvidia has historically relied on its proprietary CUDA software platform, which encourages developers to build applications specifically for Nvidia GPUs.

Nvidia is expanding its open-source strategy to accelerate the development and deployment of AI systems while strengthening its broader AI ecosystem.

The company introduced the Nemotron 3 family of open models, datasets, and libraries designed to support specialized AI agents and help developers build AI systems that work together more reliably.

To support this effort, Nvidia also acquired SchedMD, the developer of Slurm, an open-source platform for managing computing workloads for AI systems and supercomputers. Nvidia said it will keep Slurm open and vendor-neutral.

The software helps organizations queue, schedule, and distribute computing resources efficiently and currently runs on more than half of the world’s top supercomputers.

Building A Broader AI Ecosystem

Nvidia said Nemotron and Slurm work together across the AI lifecycle. Nemotron handles reasoning and decision-making, while Slurm manages the computing workloads needed to train and run AI systems.

The company said this combination allows developers to scale AI infrastructure more efficiently and at lower cost.

The company is also expanding its open-source ecosystem by releasing models and tools to help developers build AI applications faster across digital and physical environments.

Nvidia highlighted these initiatives at NeurIPS, emphasizing that open access can speed up innovation in areas such as autonomous driving and robotics.

By open-sourcing reasoning models, physical AI platforms, and data tools, Nvidia aims to reduce barriers for developers, increase adoption of its technologies, and strengthen the broader AI ecosystem that relies on its hardware and software.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares were up 0.16% at $185.05 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock